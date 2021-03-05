UrduPoint.com
Pope's Visit Carries Message Of Peace To All Iraqis: Grand Imam Of Al Azhar

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, praised the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to Iraq describing it as "historic and courageous".

In a tweet, His Eminence said, "The historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to Iraq carries a message of peace, solidarity and support for all the Iraqi people. I pray for his success that this trip will achieve the hoped-for fruits on the path of human brotherhood."

