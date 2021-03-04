Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fraternity: Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), said that Pope Francis’s historic trip to Iraq is a clear sign of the humanitarian approach he adopts.

"His Holiness Pope Francis’s historic trip to the ailing Iraq that has been suffering from wars, divisions, and terrorism for years and the Pope’s insistence to support the Iraqi people despite the pandemic constitute a clear sign of the humanitarian approach the Pope has adopted and to which he has dedicated his entire life. This is a real embodiment of the principles enshrined in the Human Fraternity Document and the papal encyclical Fratelli Tutti," Abdelsalam said in a statement.

He pointed out that the full programme of the Pope’s visit and the places and cities he will tour reflect his keenness to communicate with all Iraqi population.

"It is undoubtedly a significant visit for our Arab region that carries several massages of solidarity with the victims of violence and terrorism and the promotion of values of fraternity and citizenship in Iraq and beyond. It's a courageous initiative that is not unusual for such a great peace figure and a leader who leads the world on the path to peace and coexistence," Abdelsalam noted.