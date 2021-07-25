(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) NEW DELHI, 25th July, 2021 (WAM) – The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced that 31 matches of the game’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 14th season will be played in the UAE in a duration of 27 days from 19th September.

"The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between the teams Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians," the announcement by Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI said.

According to Shah, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi. The IPL is the world's most popular cricket sports league and has an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion.

This will be the third time in the IPL’s history that the matches, normally held in India, will be played in the UAE. Dubai will host the final match of IPL 2021 on 15th October, the BCCI said.

The IPL’s 31 remaining matches are expected to attract some of the world’s best cricket players to the UAE during this 14th season.