Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statistics Centre

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) The population of the Emirate of Fujairah stood at 316, 790 last year, according to estimates by the Fujairah Statistics Centre.

The centre's 15-chapter statistical yearbook for 2022 showed that the number of births reached 2,711, marriages 571 and student body at public and private schools stood at 43,234.