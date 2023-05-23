UrduPoint.com

Population Of The Emirate Of Fujairah Reached 316, 790 In 2022: Fujairah Statistics Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 12:45 AM

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statistics Centre

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) The population of the Emirate of Fujairah stood at 316, 790 last year, according to estimates by the Fujairah Statistics Centre.

The centre's 15-chapter statistical yearbook for 2022 showed that the number of births reached 2,711, marriages 571 and student body at public and private schools stood at 43,234.

