Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Cordiant Capital sign MoU to strengthen strategic partnership

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), and Cordiant Capital, a global investor in infrastructure and real assets, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance their strategic collaboration to strengthen Dubai’s agriculture value chain and bolster its food security initiatives.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will work together to explore opportunities to optimise end-to-end agricultural value chains from origin-producing countries to Dubai through infrastructure investments, strategic trade corridors, and supply chain solutions.

The MoU was signed by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Cédric Garnier-Landurie, Partner and Head of Agriculture Value Chain at Cordiant Capital, in a ceremony held at the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai. This partnership reinforces PCFC’s commitment to developing innovative logistics and supply chain solutions aligned with Dubai’s long-term vision for sustainable food security.

The collaboration between PCFC and Cordiant Capital paves the way for the two parties to cooperate in:

Building Next-Generation Cold Chain Networks: Implementing advanced cold-chain logistics systems that will maintain optimal freshness from farm to table, dramatically reducing food waste while ensuring consistent quality of perishable goods.

Enhancing Dubai’s Position as a Fresh Food Hub: Supporting Dubai’s goal of becoming a global hub for fresh food distribution by leveraging PCFC’s logistical capabilities and Cordiant’s investment expertise in agriculture supply chains.

Strategic Trade Corridors: Strengthening efficient, digitally enabled trade routes that optimize the movement of agricultural products while reducing transportation costs and environmental impact.

Advancing National Food Security: Supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a leader in food security by investing in sustainable agricultural practices and cutting-edge supply chain solutions.

Technology and Innovation: Deploying advanced technologies including IoT sensors, AI-powered analytics, and blockchain-enabled tracking systems to create unprecedented visibility and efficiency across the entire supply chain.

These initiatives will support Dubai’s ambitious food security strategy, which aims to enhance the emirate’s agricultural self-sufficiency and diversify its food sources. The partnership leverages PCFC's unparalleled logistics expertise and Cordiant Capital’s agricultural and infrastructure investment expertise to support fresh food supply chains in key markets.

The collaboration builds on H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s announcement in July 2024 of the establishment of the “Foodstuffs, Fruit and Vegetable Market,” which is set to be the largest such facility in the world. This will further enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as a trade hub.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, pointed out that Dubai’s strategic location had enabled it to become a global market for food trade, especially fruits and vegetables.

Bin Sulayem said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Cordiant Capital, as we work together to drive meaningful progress in the global agriculture sector. This MoU highlights our shared commitment to enhancing food security across Dubai, the UAE, and the broader GCC region. By leveraging our expertise in supply chain optimization and cold chain logistics, alongside Cordiant Capital's strategic investments, we aim to strengthen the agricultural value chain from origin-producing countries to Dubai's ports. This collaboration will support the growth of reliable food supply systems, aligning with Dubai's vision to become a global hub for fresh food and secure supply chains."

Cédric Garnier-Landurie, Partner and Head of Agriculture Value Chain at Cordiant Capital, added: "This collaboration with PCFC represents a strategic step forward in our mission to support mission-critical infrastructure investments in agriculture and its value chain. By joining forces, we are confident in our ability to deliver impactful projects that will enhance food security, improve food distribution channels, and foster economic resilience in Dubai and beyond."

This MoU aligns with PCFC's ongoing efforts to expand its capabilities in sectors critical to global trade and economic development. By partnering with Cordiant Capital, PCFC will enhance its footprint in the agricultural sector while contributing to the UAE’s broader objectives of food security, economic diversification, and sustainable growth.

Cordiant Capital has launched Cordiant Dubai-Centric Cold Chain Logistics Equity Fund (to be Dubai-domiciled), investing alongside its Cordiant Global Permanent Crop Equity Fund (Luxembourg-domiciled) to support the food security drive in Dubai and the region through cold chain operating assets and cold-chain logistics.

