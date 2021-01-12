UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal's President Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:15 AM

Portugal's president tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is seeking a second term in an election on January 24th, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has so far shown no symptoms, his office said on Monday.

The 72-year-old had one major presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, as well as a meeting with health experts to discuss the details of a planned lockdown to be announced on Wednesday, but his office said he had already cancelled all his public appearances.

In a statement shared on his official website, Rebelo de Sousa’s office said the president has already informed Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Health Minister Marta Temido of the situation.

Rebelo de Sousa will self-isolate at his official residence in Lisbon, the statement said.

His positive test result comes after he tested negative on January 6th after being in contact with someone who was infected and so resumed his work schedule.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Lisbon Portugal January All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The charge of Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Tech ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO Launches the Reno5 with Industry-Firsts AI Mi ..

8 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

11 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.