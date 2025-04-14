Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Padel Federation, crowned Portuguese Deus brothers Miguel and Nuno - ranked 58th and 64th in the FIP ranking - for winning the third round of the FIP Silver Damac Dubai as part of CUPRA FIP Tour2025.

Organised by the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) under the supervision of the International Padel Federation (FIP), the event concluded Sunday at the World Padel academy in Dubai.

The Portuguese pair defeated their Spanish pair Gonzalo Rubio and Pablo Lijó, who ranked 40th and 46th in the FIP ranking.

The Women's category was won by the Spanish paiir Talavan-Sharifova, ranked 41st and 23rd in the FIP ranking.