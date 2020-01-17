UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portuguese Parliamentarian, GCTP President Explore Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

Portuguese parliamentarian, GCTP president explore cooperation

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2020) Fernando Mimoso Negrão, parliamentary leader of the Portuguese Social Democratic Party, PSD, has received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, GCTP.

At the meeting, attended by UAE Ambassador to Portugal Mousa Abdelwahed Al Khajah, Al Jarwan briefed the Portuguese parliamentarian on the latest work of the Council and the International Parliamentary Assembly on Tolerance and Peace. He also explained the Council's efforts to spread the values of tolerance across the world in the parliamentary, educational, academic, and media fields.

Negrão, in turn, praised the role and achievements of the Council in a short period, stressing the Portuguese Parliament's support to the GCTP. He also expressed his admiration for the UAE's development march towards progress and prosperity, noting the country's efforts to spread values of tolerance, peace and co-existence amongst all walks of life, as well its endeavours to empower women and youth.

