Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Portugal will hold an early general election on 18th May, the country’s president announced Thursday, two days after a minority government lost a confidence vote in parliament and stood down.

In a televised address to the nation, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, urged voters to participate actively in the country’s third general election in three years.