Portuguese President Calls Early Election For May 18
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 12:00 PM
LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Portugal will hold an early general election on 18th May, the country’s president announced Thursday, two days after a minority government lost a confidence vote in parliament and stood down.
In a televised address to the nation, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, urged voters to participate actively in the country’s third general election in three years.
