Open Menu

Portuguese President Calls Early Election For May 18

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Portugal will hold an early general election on 18th May, the country’s president announced Thursday, two days after a minority government lost a confidence vote in parliament and stood down.

In a televised address to the nation, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, urged voters to participate actively in the country’s third general election in three years.

Related Topics

Minority Parliament Vote Portugal May Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

4 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

11 hours ago
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

12 hours ago
 Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

12 hours ago
 More wait for stranded astronauts after replacemen ..

More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed

12 hours ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East