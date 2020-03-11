Potential for 70% COVID-19 infection rate in Germany, says Merkel

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly told her government ministers that up to 70 percent of Germany could become infected with the coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to German newspaper, Bild, Merkel told Parliament on Tuesday that 60 percent to 70 percent of the country's population could contract the coronavirus.

Germany already has more than 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and has previously announced two deaths as a result of the epidemic.