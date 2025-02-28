Power of Education: Shaping minds, strengthening communities in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) On February 28, 1982, the UAE marked a historic milestone in its journey of national development: the graduation of the first cohort of students from the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University.

This momentous occasion was graced by the presence of the nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, alongside his fellow founding leaders. Their attendance underscored the profound significance of education as the backbone of the UAE’s vision for progress.

It was a powerful testament to the UAE’s commitment to nurturing its people, empowering them to drive forward its ambitions for renaissance, development, and excellence across scientific, social, economic, and developmental spheres.

To honour and commemorate this historic milestone, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declared 28th February of each year as “Emirati Day for Education.” This annual celebration serves as a tribute to the remarkable advancements in the UAE’s educational journey, while recognising the dedication of educators and professionals who have shaped the sector.

More than a celebration, it is a call to action—a reminder for individuals and institutions to unite in pursuit of the UAE’s strategic aspirations, including the “We the UAE 2031” and the “UAE Centennial 2071” visions. Central to these plans is the “Excellent Education” pillar, which emphasises investing in future generations, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to navigate rapid global changes, and transforming schools and academic institutions into hubs of entrepreneurship, innovation, and world-class research.

This initiative aligns with the fourth principle of the UAE’s “Principles of the 50”, which prioritises the development of education and the enhancement of human capital. By doing so, the UAE aims to cultivate a generation of innovators, thinkers, and leaders capable of steering the nation toward a prosperous and sustainable future.

Since that time, the journey of learning has continued, and the path of education has persisted. Schools, universities, and centres of knowledge have spread across the entire expanse of the UAE. Over the decades, thousands of students have graduated, entered the workforce, and truly transformed into real leaders and impactful influencers in their communities.

On the same day, February 28th, 2016, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the establishment of the Education and Human Resources Council (the former name of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council). This council was tasked with aligning educational and human resources policies to ensure that the outcomes of education meet the needs of the labor market.

In July 2024, the Council expanded its mandate to include a community-focused dimension, solidifying its role as the vital bridge between the education sector, the labor market, and community, fostering a seamless integration of efforts towards achieving sustainable human and community development centred around the individual in the UAE. This approach spans the entirety of one's life, from birth to childhood, education, career, family formation, and ultimately, contribution to the growth of both the community and the nation.

At the heart of learning lies a simple yet profound truth: it begins with a question and thrives on inspiring answers that lead to meaningful visions and imaginations, benefiting both individuals and community. Guided by this principle, the Council has embraced a perspective built on three transformative behavioral pathways—Inquire. Inspire. Imagine. These pathways are designed to be more than just concepts; they are a daily practice and cultural mindset that every individual can apply in their school, university, family, workplace, and community.

This approach encourages a mindset of curiosity, continuous learning, and exploration, urging people to seek knowledge, draw inspiration from experiences, and motivate others to join in shaping a brighter future. By strengthening collaboration and creativity, it empowers individuals to envision innovative solutions to tomorrow’s challenges. Through this perspective, the Council aims to cultivate a community where learning is a lifelong journey, and every individual becomes an active participant in building a future defined by progress, resilience, and shared success.

Today, on February 28, 2025, we come together to celebrate the first-ever Emirati Day of Education Day, under the theme “Education by Everyone, for Everyone”, a day dedicated to honouring education, appreciating the unwavering dedication of educators, and applauding the efforts of all those working in the UAE’s education sector. This celebration embodies the UAE’s leadership vision, which places education at the forefront of development and progress. It is a moment to express our gratitude to every teacher, saying: Thank you for your noble contributions. It is an opportunity to commend the educators and professionals who tirelessly inspire students to learn, excel, and reach their full potential. It is a day to confirm the profound value of education as the driving force behind the UAE’s journey of growth, innovation, and sustainable development.

The education sector in the UAE began its formal institutional journey with the founding of the Ministry of Education in 1971, followed by the establishment of the United Arab Emirates University in 1976—a landmark moment that laid the foundation for higher education in the nation. This transformative era saw the opening of numerous schools and educational institutions, each playing a vital role in advancing the country’s educational landscape.

These efforts were not just about spreading knowledge but also about building a generation of qualified national talent capable of driving the UAE’s progress. During this period, the focus was on creating a robust educational infrastructure, one that could support the nation’s aspirations and keep pace with its ambitious vision for the future.

Today, the education sector in the UAE is undergoing a transformative shift, reflecting the leadership’s visionary goal of building a world-class education system. Modern curricula have been introduced and refined, placing a strong emphasis on innovation, lifelong learning, and the development of critical, creative, and digital thinking skills. Beyond the classroom, the UAE is sustaining stronger partnerships between the education and economic sectors, ensuring that educational outcomes align with the evolving demands of the labor market. This strategic alignment not only prepares students for future challenges but also drives sustainable human and community development.

The UAE envisions a future where education is more advanced, innovative, and distinguished than ever before. By continuing to invest in advanced technologies like AI, digital learning platforms, promoting self-learning practices, alongside introducing new specialisations tailored to the needs of today and tomorrow, the UAE is paving the way for transformative growth. At the heart of this vision is the creation of a resilient and sustainable educational system which equips future generations with the skills and knowledge required for tomorrow’s professions. This forward-thinking approach reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for educational excellence, knowledge, and innovation.