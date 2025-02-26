Power outage leaves most of Chile in darkness for hours

SANTIAGO, Chile, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) A massive power outage across Chile plunged the country's capital, Santiago, into darkness on Tuesday and knocked out electricity to major copper mines in the country's north.

Hours after the outage began and as darkness fell, Chile's government announced a state of emergency and established a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am (0100 to 0900 GMT) from the northern region of Arica to the southern region of Los Lagos.

The widespread blackout was caused by a transmission line failure in the country's north, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said.

The ministry deployed thousands of soldiers across the country to help maintain order and enforce the curfew.

Mobile phone services blinkered offline. People complained of water shortages as pumps running on electricity stopped working. Emergency generators helped hospitals and government offices continue operating.

At around 11 pm, power was restored to around half of the eight million affected households, said President Gabriel Boric.