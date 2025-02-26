Power Outage Leaves Most Of Chile In Darkness For Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 11:15 AM
SANTIAGO, Chile, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) A massive power outage across Chile plunged the country's capital, Santiago, into darkness on Tuesday and knocked out electricity to major copper mines in the country's north.
Hours after the outage began and as darkness fell, Chile's government announced a state of emergency and established a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am (0100 to 0900 GMT) from the northern region of Arica to the southern region of Los Lagos.
The widespread blackout was caused by a transmission line failure in the country's north, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said.
The ministry deployed thousands of soldiers across the country to help maintain order and enforce the curfew.
Mobile phone services blinkered offline. People complained of water shortages as pumps running on electricity stopped working. Emergency generators helped hospitals and government offices continue operating.
At around 11 pm, power was restored to around half of the eight million affected households, said President Gabriel Boric.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
More Stories From Middle East
-
Power outage leaves most of Chile in darkness for hours6 minutes ago
-
Investopia 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi21 minutes ago
-
Three tropical cyclones swirling in South Pacific36 minutes ago
-
6.1-magnitude quake hits near Indonesia's Sulawesi island1 hour ago
-
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 20249 hours ago
-
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Human Rights Council10 hours ago
-
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in specialised conferences10 hours ago
-
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Declaration of Human Rig ..11 hours ago
-
SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant companies to enhance financial market integrity13 hours ago
-
UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations13 hours ago
-
Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced13 hours ago
-
Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme, bolstering UAE climat ..13 hours ago