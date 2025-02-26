Open Menu

Power Outage Leaves Most Of Chile In Darkness For Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Power outage leaves most of Chile in darkness for hours

SANTIAGO, Chile, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) A massive power outage across Chile plunged the country's capital, Santiago, into darkness on Tuesday and knocked out electricity to major copper mines in the country's north.

Hours after the outage began and as darkness fell, Chile's government announced a state of emergency and established a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am (0100 to 0900 GMT) from the northern region of Arica to the southern region of Los Lagos.

The widespread blackout was caused by a transmission line failure in the country's north, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said.

The ministry deployed thousands of soldiers across the country to help maintain order and enforce the curfew.

Mobile phone services blinkered offline. People complained of water shortages as pumps running on electricity stopped working. Emergency generators helped hospitals and government offices continue operating.

At around 11 pm, power was restored to around half of the eight million affected households, said President Gabriel Boric.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Interior Minister Los Lagos Arica Santiago Chile From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

3 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

9 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

10 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

11 hours ago
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

11 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

11 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

11 hours ago
 Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

12 hours ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

12 hours ago
 NA committee on Food Security reviews key agricult ..

NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East