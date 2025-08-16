Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on October 24

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI,16th August, 2025 (WAM) – Power Slap has announced its sixteenth live event, marking an electrifying return to Abu Dhabi with $VET Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil presented by Monster Energy on Friday, October 24.

Headlining Power Slap 16 at the Space42 Arena will be fan favorite and slap fighting legend, Power Slap Light Heavyweight Champion Wolverine (5-2, 2 KOs), returning to defend his title for the second time against surging contender No. 6 ranked Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (3-2, 2 KOs). Wolverine once again steps up to solidify his reign as champion after successfully defending his light heavyweight title against Russell Rivera at Power Slap 13 in June.

The Kryptonian intends to deliver a highlight-reel upset to prove that he has the most power in the light heavyweight division and take down the legend in spectacular fashion to claim Power Slap gold.

In the co-main event, slap fighting icon and No.1 ranked Power Slap super heavyweight contender Dumpling (2-1-1, 1 KO) takes on the undefeated rising star No. 5 ranked Makini “Big Mak” Manu (4-0, 3 KOs). Dumpling returns to action for the first time since losing the Power Slap Super Heavyweight Championship with his sights set on reminding the world of the skills that earned him the top spot in the division. Manu aims to put his iron chin to the test and become the first man to finish Dumpling on the Power Slap stage.