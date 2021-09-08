UrduPoint.com

Powerful Quake Shakes Southwest Mexico

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:15 AM

ACAPULCO, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post, and causing rock falls and damaging buildings, authorities said.

The 7.0 magnitude quake, which hit 11 miles (17.

7 km) northeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state, shook the hillsides around the city, downing trees and pitching large boulders onto roads.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, initially measured at a magnitude of 7.4 and later downgraded to 7.0, was relatively shallow, only 12 miles below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect.

