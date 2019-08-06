UrduPoint.com
Powerful Typhoon Hits Southern Japan, 160 Flights Cancelled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

Typhoon Francisco pounded the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Tuesday, with devastating winds and torrential rains causing the cancellation of over 100 flights in the region, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, has reported

Forecasters warned of flooding, mudslides, strong winds and swollen rivers on Kyushu as the season's eighth typhoon made landfall near the city of Miyazaki around 5 am (1900 GMT Monday).

There were no immediate reports of injuries, while a number of train services were suspended on the island and around 160 flights were cancelled, broadcaster NHK reported.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the eye of the storm was over the city of Hitoyoshi at 7 am, travelling north-west at 25 kilometres per hour (km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 108 km/h and gusts of 144 km/h.

The agency has warned that the storm could generate waves up to nine metres high around southern Kyushu.

Rainfall of up to 300 millimetres is forecast for southern Kyushu and up to 250 millimetres for the south-western island of Shikoku by Wednesday morning.

