PraxisIFM secures ADGM 'Venture Capital Fund Manager' licence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) Financial services group, PraxisIFM, announced today that it secured an ADGM 'Venture Capital Fund Manager' licence for venture firm, Hambro Perks.

The licence was attained via the setting up of the structure, incorporation and application to the FSRA and Registration Authority in ADGM.

Commenting on the announcement, Sam Shields, Head of Fund Marketing at PraxisIFM, said, "We were delighted to work closely with the Hambro Perks team to secure the licence.

"For ADGM to attract such a high calibre investment manager to the region is a testament to the ease of access and approach undertaken by the regulator during the application process and a great sign for the future of venture capital activity in the region," he added.

Peter Soliman, Senior Executive Officer at Hambro Perks, said, "We’re extremely pleased to have incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market, an innovative financial centre with a progressive and responsive regulator, to promote Hambro Perks’ investment objectives in the middle East."

PraxisIFM was the first fund administrator to be licenced by ADGM in 2016.