UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PraxisIFM Secures ADGM 'Venture Capital Fund Manager' Licence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:15 PM

PraxisIFM secures ADGM 'Venture Capital Fund Manager' licence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) Financial services group, PraxisIFM, announced today that it secured an ADGM 'Venture Capital Fund Manager' licence for venture firm, Hambro Perks.

The licence was attained via the setting up of the structure, incorporation and application to the FSRA and Registration Authority in ADGM.

Commenting on the announcement, Sam Shields, Head of Fund Marketing at PraxisIFM, said, "We were delighted to work closely with the Hambro Perks team to secure the licence.

"For ADGM to attract such a high calibre investment manager to the region is a testament to the ease of access and approach undertaken by the regulator during the application process and a great sign for the future of venture capital activity in the region," he added.

Peter Soliman, Senior Executive Officer at Hambro Perks, said, "We’re extremely pleased to have incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market, an innovative financial centre with a progressive and responsive regulator, to promote Hambro Perks’ investment objectives in the middle East."

PraxisIFM was the first fund administrator to be licenced by ADGM in 2016.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Middle East 2016 Market

Recent Stories

Scale of Global Volunteerism: Only 1 in 4 responde ..

5 minutes ago

Samina Ahmad, Manzar Sehbai tie the knot

10 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards extends support,offers flexibili ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Receives No Request From Caracas to Provide ..

4 minutes ago

Alamgir Welfare Trust – A beacon of hope amidst ..

15 minutes ago

Australians told to spend Easter holidays at home

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.