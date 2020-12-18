UrduPoint.com
Prayer For Rain Performed In Mosques Across UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:15 PM

Prayer for rain performed in mosques across UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 18th December 2020 (WAM) - Amid strict precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Salat Al Istisqa, or a prayer for rain, was performed in mosques all across the UAE on Friday on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Leading the prayer, the Imams in the mosques urged Muslims to do good deeds and to pray to get the blessing of Allah Almighty.

