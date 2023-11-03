Open Menu

Pre-COP In Abu Dhabi Builds Momentum For Successful COP28: Japanese Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 12:15 PM

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) Pre-COP28 meeting held here early this week was critical to build momentum for the success of COP28, Asahi Kentaro, Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Environment, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

Kentaro attended the two-day Pre-COP28 in Abu Dhabi, the preparatory meeting prior to the 28th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP28) to be held later this month in Dubai.

“Pre-COP28 was the last opportunity for ministerial-level negotiation before COP28,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of COP28’s success, the minister pointed out the first global stocktake at COP28, which will provide a comprehensive assessment of progress since adopting the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“The Paris Agreement has been a key driving force in promoting climate action globally, resulting in effective implementation in all countries,” Kentaro stressed.

Japan has established its Nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG emissions) by 46 percent in fiscal year 2030, which is aligned with the 1.5 °C temperature goal, he explained.
“We already achieved 20 percent emission reductions in fiscal 2021.”

However, the minister said, the world is not on track to limit temperature increase to 1.5°C. “The global stocktake at COP28 should be the turning point in accelerating global response, based on the best available science provided by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).”

Kentaro suggested that rapid, substantial, and immediate GHG emission reductions in this critical decade to 2030 are imperative, through various and practical pathways considering national circumstances.


“From the perspective of adaptation and addressing loss and damage as well, it is vital to reduce absolute GHG emissions sharply, as every increment of global warming will intensify multiple and concurrent hazards,” he noted.

The success of COP28 depends on finding common ground toward pathways that keep 1.5°C within reach, the minister said.

The UAE and Japan have a strong bilateral cooperation on environment and both countries will continue contributing to the success of COP28, he emphasised.

Regarding energy transition, Kentaro suggested that each party should accelerate it by promoting energy efficiency and the maximum use of renewable energy. He proposed using hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) for this purpose.

About climate finance, the minister made it clear that Japan will fulfil its commitments by steadfast mobilisation of approximately US$70 billion in private and public climate finance over 5 years to 2025, and doubling adaptation finance. In this regard, Japan announced its pledge to provide substantial contribution to the second replenishment of the Green Climate Fund, he added.

Regarding loss and damage, the minister noted that it is important to ensure steady and swift support to developing countries that are particularly vulnerable. “Japan will contribute to the discussion on loss and damage funding arrangements.”

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Paris Progress Japan Gas 2015 All Agreement Best Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devoti ..

Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devotion to UAE, says Khalid bin Zay ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth of Dominica on Independence D ..

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underw ..

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underway next Sunday

11 hours ago
Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photo ..

Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photography&#039; competition

11 hours ago
 Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intenti ..

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intention to host Public Cloud on Zer ..

12 hours ago
 AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

12 hours ago
 Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovatio ..

Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovation in transforming the UAE’s ..

12 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in I ..

UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in India strengthen educational co ..

13 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution receives Preside ..

National Human Rights Institution receives President of the Organisation of Isla ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East