Premarital Screening And Counseling Service Now Available At Al Yahar Healthcare Center Al Ain

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Premarital screening and counseling service now available at Al Yahar Healthcare Center Al Ain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA Healthcare Facility, announced the opening of the premarital screening and counseling service in Al Yahar Healthcare Center in Al Ain in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, in line with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) strategy to provide patients with easy access to healthcare services.

The newly opened service includes screening for infection diseases as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, genetic diseases such as Beta –thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, and testing for German Measles (Rubella) and blood grouping.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Omar Al Jabri, Chief Medical Officer at AHS, said, "Premarital screening and counseling is one of the most effective ways to reduce the rate of inherited diseases, that is why we made sure that we provide easy access to this service within the community. '' ''Through this service, we want to ensure that prospective couples are ready to start this important phase in their lives with full awareness of their partner’s health condition, especially hereditary conditions that may affect their children in the future. Through this service, they will also have the opportunity to discuss and address any health concerns either of them may have.

Dr. Shafeeqa Omar, Al Yahar Healthcare Center Manager and Family Medicine Specialist, added "We are delighted to provide the premarital screening and counseling service at Al Yahar. This service provides prospective couples with the chance to seek counseling regarding any infectious diseases that may affect them and their children. We ensure that patients are provided with the highest levels of confidentiality. In the case of abnormal results, the patient’s consent is taken and an appointment is setup with the couple to explain the results, guide them on the next steps, and answer any queries. If the results show a need for further medical care, we facilitate the process for them.'' '' Throughout years of providing this service across our healthcare centers, we have seen the positive impact it has had on so many couples who were able to correctly understand the test results and learn about the precautions they need to take to prevent the transmission of disease between them or to their children."

The premarital screening and counseling services is also available in Al Bateen, Al Maqtaa, Baniyas, and Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centers in Abu Dhabi, meanwhile in Al Ain it is provided in Al Muwaiji, Oud Al Touba, Neima, Al Qua and Al Hayer.

