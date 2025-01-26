Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) MANCHESTER, 26th January, 2025 (WAM) – Second half strikes from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden fired City to a 3-1 win over Chelsea here today.

The clash saw both Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov handing their City debuts, before Chelsea took a third minute lead through Noni Madueke.

City levelled before the break thanks to Josko Gvardiol’s close-range strike.

Pep Guardiola’s side then turned up the heat after the restart with Haaland despatching a stunning 67th minute chip to fire City ahead. Victory was then secured three minutes from time when Foden broke free of the Chelsea defence to rifle home and seal a precious three points.