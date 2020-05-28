Premier League set to resume on June 17

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) The English Premier League plans to resume play on June 17 after a two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, league officials announced on Thursday.

The resumption of play follows Germany's Bundesliga, which began play last week.

All 92 remaining Premier League games this season to be broadcast live. They confirmed the games will be played behind closed doors.