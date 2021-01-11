Premium packages for UFC Fight Island Triple Header underline momentous occasion as fans return

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) Demonstrating Abu Dhabi’s readiness to revive tourism in 2021, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the return of fans for the historic UFC FIGHT ISLAND Triple Header on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which will take place from January 16th – 24th. Tickets for this momentous event can now be purchased on etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae and are expected to sell out quickly.

With the first outing of the week-long, three-event super series less than a week away, only limited tickets are available to attend UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. KATTAR and UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CHIESA vs. MAGNY on January 16th and 20th, and UFC 257: POIRIER vs. McGREGOR (January 24th). Tickets have been in huge demand since going on sale on Friday January 8th.

Given the desire to return to live events and catch the return of Conor ‘Notorious’ McGregor to the Octagon for a rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, event organisers have responded with an exclusive package, giving spectators the chance to attend all UFC FIGHT ISLAND Triple Header events, available at etihadarena.

ae and ticketmaster.ae UFC FIGHT ISLAND Triple Header will also see the international debut of the all-new Etihad Arena, the region's largest multi-purpose indoor arena which is located on the stunning waterfront of Yas Bay, and which is set to become the new international home of UFC.

The series not only marks the significant return of fans to live sports events in the region, it also highlights Abu Dhabi’s readiness to welcome visitors to experience its rich and diverse mix of culture, entertainment, and lifestyle attractions.

The events will be held with stringent measures in place to ensure the health and safety of fans, UFC fighters and guests, all stakeholders and the wider Abu Dhabi community. Precautionary procedures include mandatory negative PCR test results for all attendees, thermal scanning, the wearing of masks and strict social distancing, among others, demonstrating Abu Dhabi’s coordinated response to COVID-19 which has been recognised as one of the world’s best.