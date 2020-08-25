Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) As part of its road safety campaign, the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, stressed that being preoccupied while driving on the road poses a danger to other road users and could lead to serious traffic accidents.

The ADP urged drivers to focus on the road and pay attention to pedestrians and road signs in order to avoid accidents, noting that not concentrating on driving is very risky.

It also encouraged drivers to avoid using their phones to surf the internet, check social media sites, and other practices that may lead to accidents, as well as to not cross red lights and disturb traffic.

The ADP highlighted its keenness to promote traffic awareness on social media, in partnership with media institutions, as well as to organise awareness lectures, send e-messages to its partners, and publish awareness posters.