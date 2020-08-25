UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preoccupied Drivers A Danger To Roads Users: ADP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:15 PM

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) As part of its road safety campaign, the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, stressed that being preoccupied while driving on the road poses a danger to other road users and could lead to serious traffic accidents.

The ADP urged drivers to focus on the road and pay attention to pedestrians and road signs in order to avoid accidents, noting that not concentrating on driving is very risky.

It also encouraged drivers to avoid using their phones to surf the internet, check social media sites, and other practices that may lead to accidents, as well as to not cross red lights and disturb traffic.

The ADP highlighted its keenness to promote traffic awareness on social media, in partnership with media institutions, as well as to organise awareness lectures, send e-messages to its partners, and publish awareness posters.

Related Topics

Internet Police Social Media Abu Dhabi Road Traffic Lead May Media

Recent Stories

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

2 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

16 minutes ago

Zayed University switches to hybrid model of teach ..

32 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet approves repatriation of PML-N Sup ..

53 minutes ago

Rain keeps Anderson waiting for 600th Test wicket ..

4 minutes ago

Greek Minister Says No Discussions With Turkey Pos ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.