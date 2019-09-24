Preparations for world’s greatest show on track, says Expo 2020’s City Readiness Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, has headed the fourth meeting of the City Readiness Committee for hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, where several agencies presented updates on their plans, including significant updates on major RTA projects.

The meeting was attended by committee members Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; and Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation.

The City Readiness Committee oversees the coordination of dozens of local and Federal entities, ensuring that Dubai and the UAE are ready to welcome millions of visitors to the next World Expo from 20th October 2020.

During the meeting, the committee heard from the Dubai Civil Defence and discussed the preparedness of the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, including event time emergency plans.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said, "All relevant stakeholders briefed us in detail about their readiness plans to welcome the world in October 2020, and host an exceptional World Expo. The implementation of these plans are in the advanced stage and we have already seen this tangible progress at the Expo 2020 site.

"

Colonel Expert Ali Hassan Almutawa, Assistant Director for Fire and Rescue, Dubai Civil Defence, DCD, presented to the committee the new Expo 2020 Civil Defence Centre. He said, "All facilities on the Expo 2020 site are connected to the DCD emergency room at the centre, to minimise the wait time for response and ensure the best safety and prevention practices at Expo 2020 Dubai. These measures aim to ensure all facilities and events before, during and after the Expo 2020 are safe and ready, further promoting the global position of the UAE and Dubai."

Dr. Younes Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Corporation at the Dubai Health Authority, also presented to the committee, highlighting the services the DHA is already deploying at Expo 2020, including a state-of-the-art emergency aid centre, and detailing future plans, as well as cooperation efforts with other government entities and private healthcare providers to ensure a safe and healthy environment.

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, represented by Khalifa Aldari, Executive Director, and Mishal Julfar, Acting Director of Ambulance Operations, reaffirmed its commitment to providing the Expo 2020 with world-class emergency services.

Dubai Ambulance is also recruiting and training volunteer emergency medical responders and presented to the committee the specially-developed mobile application, 'As’efni', that is being used to support this.