Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

Preparations gear up for PIARC World Road Congress 2019 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) A record number of exhibitors are expected to showcase the latest transport, road and planning innovations at the 26th PIARC World Road Congress in Abu Dhabi from 6th - 10th October, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport and the World Road Association, PIARC, around 5,000 road transport professionals, a congress record number of national pavilions, over 200 exhibitors from international private and public groups, and more than 40 transport ministers from around the world are expected to participate in the summit.

Recently, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Federal Transport Authority, invited transport and infrastructure ministers of 195 countries around the world to take part in the Ministers Sessions, a prominent feature of every World Road Congress.

He also called for transport ministries around the world to come together at the congress with public and private partners to share ideas and experiences and develop new partnerships.

He also highlighted the importance of the World Road Congress for the transport sector in the country as it offers a unique opportunity to exchange best practices and showcase the latest developments related to road networks, transport systems, and road traffic control.

It also provides a platform to develop safety measures to address environmental and sustainability challenges as well as strengthening public-private sectors partnerships to support and develop the roads and transport infrastructure.

Choosing Abu Dhabi to host this global event could not be more apt for a road congress not only as the UAE, for the fourth consecutive year, has been ranked 1st in the Quality of Roads Index in the World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Reports but also because few other places can rival the UAE’s achievements when it comes to the Congress’s theme: Connecting Cultures, Enabling Economies The five-day event, held under the theme ‘Connecting Cultures, Enabling Economies’, will have over 50 sessions and workshops.

The packed programme will address innovative transport service models, future transport policy agendas, use of new technologies to enhance the safety of the road networks, transport infrastructure investments, surface transport sustainability and resiliency, road, bridge and tunnel operations and incorporating smart mobility solutions, among other topics.

