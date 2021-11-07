Preparations Launched For Designing 'Emirati Values Visual Book'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) "Mother of the Nation", the Federal Youth Authority has set off preparations for designing the 'Emirati Values Visual Book'.

The announcement was made at the Youth Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and in association with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority; and the book is set to be published at the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi Book Fair in 2022.

Commenting on the launch, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said, "The scheme to design an illustrated book depicting Emirati values ​​comes in translation of the efforts of the UAE to preserve the cultural heritage that we have inherited through generations. The book would detail the intellectual and creative legacy handed down over generations and ultimately established our national identity and historical responsibility that we carry today forward to our youth who fully realise that the future is inspired by our heritage and history."

"On this occasion, we cannot but recall the living legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - the leader who did never forget his people throughout his life, and whose memory will continue to go down indelible in history for his genius approach in striking a fine balance between tradition and modernity. And following in his footsteps, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the Rulers of the Emirates, continue to adhere to the virtues of the nation's heritage while ensuring to inculcate our values and principles among our citizens so that the link between the past, the present and the future will continue to persist.

This project is part of the National Emirates Youth Values Programme, which aims to strengthen values and communication between generations by filming dialogue sessions with senior citizens to benefit from their experiences, documenting and transferring knowledge, originality and heritage.

The book will be drafted, designed and documented by Emirati youth, to be published at the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi Book Fair 2022. Those wising to contributing to the project may visit https://values.youth.gov.ae/book and its related social media platforms.

The announcement was made in the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority, and Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Youth Center; and Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Member of the Federal National Council and Director General of Watani Al Emarat Foundation; along with a number of young people.

Commenting on the launch, Al Mazrouei underscored the great importance the UAE leadership is attaching to the role and contributions of young people, and the significant support provided by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for the empowerment of youth, women and children.

She expressed her gratitude to and appreciation for H.H. Sheikha Fatima's patronage and support for the role of youth in consolidating quintessential Emirati values.