Preparations Underway For 16th Edition Of Steel Fab 2020: Expo Centre Sharjah

Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

Preparations underway for 16th Edition of Steel Fab 2020: Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The Expo Centre Sharjah said that preparations are underway to launch the 16th Steel Fab 2020, the region’s premier steel and metal industry event, from 13th to 16th January, 2020.

"Our ongoing work and preparations for hosting the 16th Steel Fab 2020 indicate that the upcoming edition will cater to the needs of exhibitors who want to leverage the increasing demand from the Primary sectors of this industry in the country and the region, to unveil their latest technologies and products and to place them on the market through this exhibition," said Saif Muhammad Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event will bring together leaders of the steel industry locally and regionally, as well as the world's leading manufacturers and those specialised in the steel industry.

Al Midfa pointed out that Steel Fab 2020 will be featuring new and key trends in this sector, special pavilions, live shows, and specialised seminars. This is in addition to revealing the latest machinery and equipment for the steel industry and modern technologies in the fields of metal forming, surface preparation, finishing, grinding, cutting, machinery manufacturing and other relevant engineering disciplines.

Al Midfa further said, "Steel Fab 2020 is being held at a time when the steel fabrication and metalworking industry in the country and the region have reported impressive results in the first half of 2019 on the back of new construction contracts valued at US$138 billion that were awarded in the GCC this year and the manufacturing industry that has witnessed a steady growth over the past few years."

The construction industry has a key role in backing the big infrastructure and commercial projects, supported by increased government spending.

According to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the UAE’s non-oil GDP grew 2.5 percent to AED122 billion ($33.2 billion) in 2018 from AED119.7 billion ($32.5 billion) in 2017.

The 16th Steel Fab 2020 will be focusing on several sectors, including power tools, welding and cutting, machine tools and piping machines, stainless steel, and steelmaking technology.

