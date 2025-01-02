KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) Acting Director-General of Kuwait's Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah confirmed plans to build new stadiums and training facilities to support Kuwait's bid to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup.

He noted that preparations are already underway, particularly focusing on organisation and infrastructure, following the successful hosting of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which has received positive feedback for stadium readiness.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Abdullah explained that several new stadiums would be built, and the Kuwait Football Association is working on constructing 6 to 7 training pitches to ensure top-quality infrastructure when presenting Kuwait's bid.

He noted that hosting the tournament would open doors for future opportunities, including the potential to host other international events.

Abdullah emphasised that cooperation with GCC countries is a priority, with more agreements expected to strengthen joint goals. He noted that the coming period will see further cooperation between Kuwait and its Gulf neighbours in various sports fields.