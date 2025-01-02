- Home
- Middle East
- Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for Sports
Preparations Underway For 2031 AFC Asian Cup Bid: Kuwait's Public Authority For Sports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 12:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) Acting Director-General of Kuwait's Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah confirmed plans to build new stadiums and training facilities to support Kuwait's bid to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup.
He noted that preparations are already underway, particularly focusing on organisation and infrastructure, following the successful hosting of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which has received positive feedback for stadium readiness.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Abdullah explained that several new stadiums would be built, and the Kuwait Football Association is working on constructing 6 to 7 training pitches to ensure top-quality infrastructure when presenting Kuwait's bid.
He noted that hosting the tournament would open doors for future opportunities, including the potential to host other international events.
Abdullah emphasised that cooperation with GCC countries is a priority, with more agreements expected to strengthen joint goals. He noted that the coming period will see further cooperation between Kuwait and its Gulf neighbours in various sports fields.
Recent Stories
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike
More Stories From Middle East
-
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for Sports5 minutes ago
-
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic Showdown35 minutes ago
-
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months50 minutes ago
-
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide1 hour ago
-
Qatar reports 38% rise in tourism expenditure in 20241 hour ago
-
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date10 hours ago
-
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship12 hours ago
-
Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in first 11 months of 202413 hours ago
-
Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit New Year's Day13 hours ago
-
Climate change impacts grip globe in 2024: WMO14 hours ago
-
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD15 hours ago
-
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 202415 hours ago