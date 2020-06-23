Preparatory Committees of Arab International Conference on Mineral Resources approves updated agenda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Preparatory Committees of the 16th Arab International Conference on Mineral Resources and its accompanying exhibition approved an updated agenda and objectives of the pan Arab industrial gathering to accommodate the current exceptional developments.

The UAE will host the three-day meeting in the Emirate of Fujairah from 22nd to 24th November, 2021, which will be held under the theme '' Mineral Resources: Bedrock for National Development''.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Preparatory Committee, and Assistant Under-Secretary for Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry, chaired the meeting which was attended by Adel Al Saqr, Director-General of the Arab Organization for Industrial Development and Mining, members of the committee and representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Industry and the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.

The conference will be accompanied by a comprehensive exhibition to show the latest findings of the Arab and foreign entities and companies working in the mineral wealth sector.

The conference seeks to explore the new dimensions in the survey of mineral resources, extraction and refining in the Arab world, and the promotion of the use of advanced technologies in the mining sector and the protection of the environment; and the sustainability of the optimal exploitation of mineral and natural resources.

It looks to exchange Arab and foreign expertise, upgrade the level of workers in the mining sector, review the Arab experiences in the marketing and determine the prices of mineral products, in addition to enhancing the role of youth in providing innovative solutions for the development of the mining sector.