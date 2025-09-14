Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Doha

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, scheduled for Monday, convened on Sunday in Doha, Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting will address a draft statement regarding the Israeli attack against the State of Qatar on September. 9, which targeted residential buildings in Doha housingآ several leaders of theآ Hamas movement.