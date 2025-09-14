- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Doha
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting For Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit Convenes In Doha
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, scheduled for Monday, convened on Sunday in Doha, Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.
The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The meeting will address a draft statement regarding the Israeli attack against the State of Qatar on September. 9, which targeted residential buildings in Doha housingآ several leaders of theآ Hamas movement.
Recent Stories
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Doha43 seconds ago
-
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to execute fresh invest ..31 minutes ago
-
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief2 hours ago
-
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa3 hours ago
-
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai International Chamber during H1 ..3 hours ago
-
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance3 hours ago
-
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syria worth AED 8 milli ..4 hours ago
-
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-20254 hours ago
-
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster4 hours ago
-
50 UAE Chief AI Officers embark on visit to major US technology firms4 hours ago
-
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council6 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents6 hours ago