Prescott Real Estate Development Contributes 6 Residential Units To Support 'Father Endowments'

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 03:48 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Prescott Real Estate Development announced its contribution of six residential units within its development projects in support of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for promoting sustainable humanitarian and charitable work that utilises community participation and innovative programmes.

It aims to assist people in underprivileged communities, empowering them to live with dignity and meet their basic needs, with a particular focus on providing sustainable healthcare.

Since its launch, the campaign has garnered community-wide participation from government entities, the private sector, businessmen and individuals. This highlights the role of Ramadan campaigns as a key global humanitarian movement, further solidifying the UAE's leading philanthropic role and its far-reaching global impact.

Muhammad Shafi, CEO of Prescott Real Estate Development, emphasised that the Fathers' Endowment campaign, an inspiring new initiative from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to assist vulnerable communities by providing sustainable healthcare, equipping hospitals with necessary resources and facilitating access to treatment for those in need.

Shafi added, "Contributing to the campaign reflects our belief in this campaign's noble mission and the UAE's deeply rooted humanitarian values. Prescott Development's contribution demonstrates our commitment to social responsibility and supporting MBRGI's impactful programmes and its efforts to instil hope in less fortunate communities worldwide."

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

