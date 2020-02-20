UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Tour Ghanadha Reserve Forest

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince tour Ghanadha Reserve forest

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th February 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made a tour today of the forest at the Ghanadha Reserve in Abu Dhabi. He was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Khalifa reviewed the development being carried out at the reserve and praised the efforts being made to protect the environment and to prevent degradation and overuse of natural resources.

He also praised the UAE's achievements in the field of wildlife conservation, with the creation of a number of nature reserves to protect ecosystems as well as the designation of several special geographic sites.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised the importance of raising awareness among the young about the protection of the environment, and promoting a culture of conserving natural habitats and ecosystems as a way of life.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Young February 2020

Recent Stories

PSL 2020 opening ceremony begins in Karachi

23 minutes ago

Supreme Court orders appointment of recommended ca ..

3 minutes ago

Syria in Dire Need of Russia, Turkey Reaching Agre ..

3 minutes ago

NAB directs inquiry against three IESCO officers

3 minutes ago

Further Offensive by Turkey in Idlib to Be 'Detrim ..

3 minutes ago

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan resigns

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.