President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince tour Ghanadha Reserve forest

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th February 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made a tour today of the forest at the Ghanadha Reserve in Abu Dhabi. He was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Khalifa reviewed the development being carried out at the reserve and praised the efforts being made to protect the environment and to prevent degradation and overuse of natural resources.

He also praised the UAE's achievements in the field of wildlife conservation, with the creation of a number of nature reserves to protect ecosystems as well as the designation of several special geographic sites.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised the importance of raising awareness among the young about the protection of the environment, and promoting a culture of conserving natural habitats and ecosystems as a way of life.