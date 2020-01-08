President appoints new judges to Courts of First Instance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has recently issued a Decree appointing two Emirati judges to the UAE's Federal Courts of First Instance.

Federal Decree No.

35 of 2019 stipulates the appointment of Judge Khaled Hassan Mahmoud Ahmad Al Hosani and Judge Khuloud Saif Mattar Al Zaabi. It also stipulates the appointment of Adel Abdulqader Mohammed Al Ameen, Mahjoub Abshir Ibrahim, and Omar Abdulqader Ibrahim Mohammed, who will hold judicial positions at the Courts.

The judges were sworn-in before Minister of Justice, Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri.