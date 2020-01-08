UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Appoints New Judges To Courts Of First Instance

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

President appoints new judges to Courts of First Instance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has recently issued a Decree appointing two Emirati judges to the UAE's Federal Courts of First Instance.

Federal Decree No.

35 of 2019 stipulates the appointment of Judge Khaled Hassan Mahmoud Ahmad Al Hosani and Judge Khuloud Saif Mattar Al Zaabi. It also stipulates the appointment of Adel Abdulqader Mohammed Al Ameen, Mahjoub Abshir Ibrahim, and Omar Abdulqader Ibrahim Mohammed, who will hold judicial positions at the Courts.

The judges were sworn-in before Minister of Justice, Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri.

Related Topics

UAE 2019

Recent Stories

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

1 hour ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

2 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

2 hours ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

2 hours ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

2 hours ago

Op-Ed: New visa to transform tourism sector in UAE

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.