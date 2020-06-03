UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Appoints Sharif Al Olama As Under-Secretary Of The Ministry Of Energy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:00 PM

President appoints Sharif Al Olama as Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal Decree appointing Sharif Salim Al Olama as the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry.

Al Olama has over 20 years of experience in the energy sector.

He worked with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, since 1999, where he held a number of positions in the field, reaching the position of Deputy CEO of Planning and Performance.

Al Olama holds both a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado, Denver, in the United States.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Oil Denver United States From Industry

Recent Stories

Nine Civilians Killed, Five Injured in Roadside Bo ..

28 minutes ago

Ex-US VP Biden slams Trump's tough response to pro ..

28 minutes ago

National Savings collects target of Rs 340 billion ..

28 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan ex ..

28 minutes ago

NIC to hold Entrepreneurship Bootcamp from June 4

30 minutes ago

New York City Law Enforcement Detains Dozens Prote ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.