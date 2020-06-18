President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-General of ECSSR

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal decree appointing Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi as Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR.

Dr.

Al Nuaimi holds a PhD in Political Thought. He is an associate professor and faculty member at Abu Dhabi University. He is also a member of the Advisory Committee of the National Youth Empowerment Strategy.

ECSSR is one of the most prominent think tanks locally, regionally and globally, focusing on strategic, political, social and economic studies and research.