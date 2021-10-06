UrduPoint.com

President Approves Decree Establishing Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs And Ports Security

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved a Decree establishing the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The new entity merges the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Federal Customs Authority, and the General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security.

The Authority is responsible for regulating the affairs of citizenship, passports, entry and residence of foreigners in the country, promoting ports, borders and free zones' security, raising their efficiency and readiness, as well as organising and managing customs work in the country in accordance with global standards.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security shall be responsible for proposing and preparing policies, strategies and legislation related to identity and citizenship affairs, passports, entry and residence of foreigners, customs and port security along with proceeding with the relevant approvals from the Cabinet. It will also work on establishing, developing and updating the population registry and personal data system in the country and manage it in accordance with the best practices, as well as setting up systems, programmes and procedures to ensure the issuance of identity cards to all citizens and residents of the country.

