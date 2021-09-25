President approves new federal government cabinet

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, approved the new federal government cabinet.

The new cabinet was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, following discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also announced the new government strategic approach that will lay the foundations of work for the next 50 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that: "Following discussions with Mohamed bin Zayed and directives of the UAE President, we announce a new UAE cabinet and a new government strategic approach that will lay the foundations of work for the next 50 years".

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: "The new government will follow the strategic approach we launched today and the priorities laid by the UAE President in the 'Principles of the 50' to adapt to the ever-evolving trends of today’s world and achieve the objectives of the next phase of our development journey".

The new cabinet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced that His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance: "As part of the new cabinet reshuffle, we announce Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

He will develop new systems of work that meet our new aspirations".

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced that Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini has been appointed Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi as Minister of Justice and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar as Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Mariam Almheiri has been appointed Minister of Climate Change and Environment and will also continue overseeing the food and Water Security file, and Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi has been appointed Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs.

The new government strategic approach His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that "the new government strategic approach comes after we achieved plans laid out in the UAE Vision 2021 for the last 10 years. Today, the UAE is in leading rankings globally across 100 development indicators and regionally in 470 indicators. We usher into the next 50 years with high ambitions".

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also added: "We need to shift the tools we use to lead change. The new UAE government strategic approach will spearhead our efforts in accelerating development, setting priorities and adopting projects and budgets. We ask all federal entities to use this approach as their reference moving forward".

The new government strategic approach includes fives pillars: The government work will be led by major transformative projects and not just long-term strategic plans.

The next cycles of change will be flexible and fast (between six months to two years), unlike the previous strategic cycles which used to last five to 10 years.

Priorities for sectors will be determined and followed by identifying clear transformative projects. Ministerial teams will be created to implement these projects and there will be reliance on national talents who have deep understanding of the field and the mechanism of change in determining the new government's priorities.

There will be a shift from individual responsibility of ministries to shared responsibility among the field teams. Performance contracts will be signed with these teams to implement projects. Under the supervision of the Cabinet.

There will be incentives and promotions based on performances of the field teams and their ability to implement the projects set by the Cabinet.