ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called for a prayer for rain, known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa, to be performed at all mosques and prayer areas across the UAE, ten minutes before the Friday prayer, 18th December.

The prayers were held to keep with the tradition of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) to pray for the land to be blessed with rain.

President Khalifa called for supplicating God to send rain, mercy and abundance upon the country and its people.