President calls for rain prayers on Friday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Rain prayers will be performed across all UAE mosques on Friday in response to a call made by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today.

Known in Arabic as 'Salaat Al Istisqaa', the prayers will be offered 10 minutes ahead of the declaration (Adhan) of the Friday prayer on November 12 nationwide.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa called upon all Muslims living in the country to pray to Allah Almighty to bless the nation with rain and mercy, in accordance with Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) Sunnah (traditions).