LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) President Pedro Castillo of the Republic of Peru took part in the presentation ceremony to mark the Peruvian participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Held at the Lima Convention Center, the event featured Peru's Prime Minister Guido Bellido, UAE Ambassador to Peru Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Oscar Maurtua, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism Roberto Sánchez, and a number of officials from the ministries of culture, transport and communications, economy, finance and environment, as well as representatives of the Lima Chamber of Commerce and other export and tourism promotion agencies.

President Castillo welcomed the Peruvian participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that the exposition represents a window of opportunity to remind the world about Peru's 1,000-year history.

In this sense, he said that the realization of this event in the United Arab Emirates, occurs "at times of emergency and economic reactivation, is very important news."

The Head of State affirmed that this event constitutes an excellent opportunity for the promotion of business, investment, trade, education, culture and tourism.

He added that such world expos "will help integrate our country into the international circuit and bring the products of our brothers and sisters into homes around the globe."

In his address at the event, Ambassador Al Shamsi noted the 35-year longstanding UAE-Peru ties, affirming that Peru's participation at Expo Dubai would contribute to stimulate cultural, educational, technological and innovative growth and exchange between the two countries.