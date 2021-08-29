UrduPoint.com

President Castillo Takes Part In Marking Peru's Participation At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) President Pedro Castillo of the Republic of Peru took part in the presentation ceremony to mark the Peruvian participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Held at the Lima Convention Center, the event featured Peru's Prime Minister Guido Bellido, UAE Ambassador to Peru Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Oscar Maurtua, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism Roberto Sánchez, and a number of officials from the ministries of culture, transport and communications, economy, finance and environment, as well as representatives of the Lima Chamber of Commerce and other export and tourism promotion agencies.

President Castillo welcomed the Peruvian participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that the exposition represents a window of opportunity to remind the world about Peru's 1,000-year history.

In this sense, he said that the realization of this event in the United Arab Emirates, occurs "at times of emergency and economic reactivation, is very important news."

The Head of State affirmed that this event constitutes an excellent opportunity for the promotion of business, investment, trade, education, culture and tourism.

He added that such world expos "will help integrate our country into the international circuit and bring the products of our brothers and sisters into homes around the globe."

In his address at the event, Ambassador Al Shamsi noted the 35-year longstanding UAE-Peru ties, affirming that Peru's participation at Expo Dubai would contribute to stimulate cultural, educational, technological and innovative growth and exchange between the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Business Education UAE Dubai Lima Peru United Arab Emirates Chamber 2020 Oscar Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 minutes ago
 MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

1 hour ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

2 hours ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

2 hours ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.