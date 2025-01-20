Open Menu

President Confers First Class Order Of Zayed II On Turkish Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Tugay Tunçer, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure, which significantly strengthened strategic relations between the two countries across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the Order to the ambassador during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the ambassador's contributions to enhancing UAE-Turkish ties and wished him success in his future endeavours.

For his part, the Turkish ambassador expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to the UAE President for this honour, highlighting the strong and distinguished relations between the two countries.

He also extended his thanks to all government entities in the UAE for their cooperation, which positively contributed to the success of his mission.

