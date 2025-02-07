President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on ten of the country’s ambassadors abroad, in recognition of their pivotal role in fostering strong and advanced economic and trade partnerships between the UAE and various friendly and fraternal nations.

This honour, granted under the directives of the UAE President, acknowledges the outstanding initiatives and efforts of the ambassadors and heads of UAE missions abroad in strengthening economic and trade relations, attracting investments to the UAE, and increasing the country’s exports.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the Order to the ambassadors on the sidelines of the 19th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and concluded yesterday.

The honoured ambassadors include Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation; Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America; Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India; Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan; Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan; Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa; Dr.

Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to the State of Kuwait; and Mansour Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the UAE President for his unwavering support of UAE diplomacy. He also extended his thanks to all embassy teams for their dedicated efforts in enhancing the UAE’s distinguished reputation and global standing.

In a related event, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured six winners of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Excellence Award in its fifth edition.

In the Outstanding Head of Mission Category, the award was granted to Hanan Al Aleeli, former UAE Ambassador to Latvia, while the Outstanding Diplomatic Mission Category award was given to UAE Embassy in Riyadh, Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, UAE Embassy in Buenos Aires, UAE Embassy in Harare, and UAE Consulate General in Erbil.

The ceremony was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; along with senior officials, assistant ministers, under-secretaries, and directors of departments, centres, and offices within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.