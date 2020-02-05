UrduPoint.com
President Confers Medal Of Independence Of First Order On Ambassador Of Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Abdul Fareed Zakaria, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts that contributed to promoting the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and Afghanistan in all spheres.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented Ambassador Zakaria with the medal today at his office in the ministry.

He wished the diplomat good luck and success and lauded his role played to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Afghanistan in all fields.

Ambassador Zakaria extended thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and praised him for his wise policy and the notable role he plays in the region and internationally.

The Ambassador also thanked the UAE government departments for cooperation and making his assignment to enhance relations between the two countries successful.

Shihab Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation attended the meeting.

