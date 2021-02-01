President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Fiji

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Kamlesh Prakash, Ambassador of Fiji to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, presented the medal to Prakash during their meeting at former’s office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

Gargash praised the Ambassador's work and valued the bilateral relations between the UAE and Fiji, while wishing the Ambassador success in his future duties.