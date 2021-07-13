President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Luxembourg

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Elisabeth Cardoso, Ambassador of Luxembourg to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of her tenure in the country.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Cardoso during their meeting today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

Al Sayegh praised the Ambassador's work and valued the bilateral relations between the UAE and Luxembourg, and thanked her for the efforts in strengthening ties during her tenure in the country.