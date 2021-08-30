President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Mali

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Boukary Sidibe, Ambassador of Mali to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented Ambassador Al Sidibe with the medal yesterday at his office in the ministry.

Sheikh Shakhbout lauded the Malian Ambassador's role in enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Mali in all fields.