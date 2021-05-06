UrduPoint.com
President Confers Medal Of Independence On Jordanian Ambassador

Thu 06th May 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Juma Al Abbadi, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts that contributed to promoting the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and Jordan in all spheres.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented Ambassador Al Abbadi with the medal today at his office in the ministry.

He wished the diplomat good luck and success and lauded his role in enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Jordan in all fields.

Ambassador Al Abbadi extended thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and praised him for his wise policy and the notable role he plays in the region and internationally.

The Ambassador also thanked the UAE government departments which contributed to rendering his mission to enhance relations between the two countries successful.

