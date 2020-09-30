UrduPoint.com
President Confers Medal Of Independence On Polish Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of Independence on Robert Rostek, Ambassador of Poland to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, presented the medal to Rostek, during their meeting in Gargash’s office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

Gargash praised the Polish Ambassador's work and valued the bilateral relations between the UAE and Poland while wishing the Ambassador success in his future duties.

