President Confers Order Of Independence On Head Of The EU Delegation To The UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

President confers Order of Independence on Head of the EU Delegation to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred the Order of Independence, First Class, on Patrizio Fondi, the Head of the EU Delegation to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure, towards the development and strengthening of relations between the UAE and EU across several fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the order to the EU ambassador at a ceremony held at the ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the ambassador’s role in enhancing ties between the two sides and wished him success in his future assignment.

Patrizio Fondi expressed his appreciation of the prudent policy being pursued by the UAE President and his prominent role at the regional and international levels.

He also extended thanks for the UAE government departments for supporting him in his missions to develop ties between the two countries.

