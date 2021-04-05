President confers Order of Independence on Montenegrin Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has bestowed the Order of Independence, First Class, on Dusanka Jeknic, the outgoing Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE, in recognition of her efforts during her tenure.

During a ceremony held at the EXPO 2020 site in Dubai, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, presented the order to the ambassador.

Al Hashemy praised the growing ties between the UAE and Montenegro in various fields.

She lauded Ambassador Jeknic’s role in enhancing ties between the UAE and Montenegro during her tenure.